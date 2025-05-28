Miura Global Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miura Global Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 8.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

