Napa Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Napa Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.