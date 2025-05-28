New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $6.54. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 449,804 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,918,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,772,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 542,002 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,860,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 450,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

