Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,624 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.41% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

