NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMR stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,221 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

