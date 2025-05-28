Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. The trade was a 42.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.