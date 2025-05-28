Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 553,389 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,164,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

SKWD stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

