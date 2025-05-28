Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTS. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:VTS opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.81%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

