Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $54,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.60.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

