Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,066,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,231.97. This represents a 2.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $49.20.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

