NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is NDVR Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

NDVR Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of NDVR Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

