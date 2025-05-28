Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.55. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,677,419 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocean Power Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

