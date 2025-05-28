Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

