OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in OneMain by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.