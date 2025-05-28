OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.36.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

