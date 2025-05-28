Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,230.77 ($16.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($18.24). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,333 ($18.01), with a volume of 691,457 shares trading hands.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 92.10 ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Persimmon Plc will post 98.2810615 earnings per share for the current year.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.54) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.