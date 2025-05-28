Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Position Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Playtika were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Playtika by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Playtika by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,347,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,735,240. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

