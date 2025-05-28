ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health Stock Up 2.8%

ASTH opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

