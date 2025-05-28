ProShare Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexander & Baldwin

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.