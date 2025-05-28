ProShare Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $108.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.