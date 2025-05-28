ProShare Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $30.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

