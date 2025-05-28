ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

