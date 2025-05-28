ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 18,626 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -51.35%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

