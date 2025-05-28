ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.22. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.41%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

