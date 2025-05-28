ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,268 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

