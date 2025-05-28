ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

