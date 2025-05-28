ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $960.81 million, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.