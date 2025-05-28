ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

