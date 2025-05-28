ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

