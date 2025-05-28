ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in New York Times by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

