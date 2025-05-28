Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,541 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

