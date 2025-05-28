Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Green Plains by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 87,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

