Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 45,596.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,917 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

