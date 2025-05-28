Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.