Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $129,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MRC Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

