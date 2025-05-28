Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $210,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 64,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.5%

HP stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

