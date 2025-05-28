Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

