Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $166,000 Investment in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in DNOW by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in DNOW by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DNOW by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

DNOW Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

