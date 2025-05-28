Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,294 Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 556,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $123.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.