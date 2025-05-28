Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 461,173 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $24,455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE GNL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.35%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

