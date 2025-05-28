Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $219,000 Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.