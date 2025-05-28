Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,634.57 ($22.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,659 ($22.42). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,640 ($22.16), with a volume of 304,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.16) to GBX 2,087 ($28.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,562.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,634.57.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,605 ($21.69) per share, with a total value of £40,125 ($54,222.97). Also, insider Paul Stockton sold 11,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.76), for a total transaction of £189,448.70 ($256,011.76). Insiders purchased 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,228 in the last three months. 41.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rathbones Group

Further Reading

