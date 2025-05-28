RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,350 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

