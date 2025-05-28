RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.98 ($35.20) and traded as high as €33.02 ($37.52). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.02 ($37.52), with a volume of 1,623,265 shares traded.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.98.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
