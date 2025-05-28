Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,686 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Sable Offshore worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SOC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

