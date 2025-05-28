Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

