Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.30 and traded as high as C$26.89. Saputo shares last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 590,768 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

