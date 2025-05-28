Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.58 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 351 ($4.74). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.71), with a volume of 2,050,010 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.70) to GBX 337 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.34) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.82) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 375 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Schroders Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.58.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

Schroders Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 35.55 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 96.08%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

