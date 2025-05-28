ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.7%

SFBS stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

