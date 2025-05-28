Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 114,394 shares trading hands.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sherritt International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Leon Binedell acquired 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,820.20. In the last three months, insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,275. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt.

